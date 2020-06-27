Speaker Pelosi accuses Republicans of murdering George Floyd – again

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Justice in Policing Act basically begins the process of nationalizing the police and it puts them under absurd standards and regulations. It will be dead in the Senate so she has taken the approach that she will use the bill to damage Republicans and pander to her base. She has twice accused Republicans of murdering George Floyd.

The first time she said it, there were calls for her to apologize. Instead, she doubled down and said it again — Republicans murdered George Floyd.

She isn’t unhinged as the clip indicates. Nancy Pelosi is evil and will say or do anything to win. Power, permanent authoritarian control is her objective. To do it, she marshals her forces with comments such as, ‘I don’t know why we don’t have protests in the street.’

Her words are meant to inflame and they do.

Watch: