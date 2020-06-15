Speaker Pelosi can do this for your district

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants all districts to benefit from her leadership as much as her own district. While she lives in a mansion on the water, the Speaker has tents cities throughout the city she represents.

The clip shows what it looks like for poor blacks and any poor person in San Francisco. Decades of Democrat policies have brought this about. People who come illegally have more standing and are generally placed in housing.

Watch, and remember this is what Democrat leadership can bring:

