Speaker Pelosi can do this for your district

Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants all districts to benefit from her leadership as much as her own district. While she lives in a mansion on the water, the Speaker has tents cities throughout the city she represents.

The clip shows what it looks like for poor blacks and any poor person in San Francisco. Decades of Democrat policies have brought this about. People who come illegally have more standing and are generally placed in housing.

Watch, and remember this is what Democrat leadership can bring:

Nancy Pelosi does not want you to see this.

This is her district. Filmed this morning. Pelosi can kneel and pander in DC — but this is how a many black people live in the district she has represented for 33 years.

Tent cities.

Filth.

Drugs.

I hope she sees this in her mansion: pic.twitter.com/CtZqbELNoo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 15, 2020