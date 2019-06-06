Speaker Pelosi eventually wants to see President Trump “in PRISON”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told senior Democrats on Tuesday that she ultimately wants to see President Trump “in prison,” according to a report.

For what? Don’t Democrats need a crime any longer? We know they have abandoned due process and the presumption of innocence, but are we also imprisoning people for political differences?

As she defended her belief that they should not impeach the President to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and other top Democrats, she expressed her desire to see him imprisoned, according to Politico.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” she said, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel also reportedly attended the meeting.

Hillary is the one who should be in prison, Nancy.

Pelosi was under pressure to impeach, even though he can’t be removed from office without the Senate. Pelosi said she wanted to show her solidarity with the impeachment Democrats.

Pelosi has accused the President of crimes [without facts]. She said Trump “is engaged in a cover-up,” and that his staff and family should stage an intervention and that the president’s actions “are villainous to the Constitution of the United States.”

On Wednesday, Pelosi insisted the caucus is all on the same page but Nadler indicated the caucus would make the decision on impeachment.

“Make no mistake, we know exactly what path we’re on. We know exactly what actions we need to take,” Pelosi told reporters earlier Wednesday, hitting her palm on the podium for emphasis.

This is a witch hunt. The party is in search of a crime to destroy the opposition.