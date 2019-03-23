Speaker Pelosi Makes Her Next Move on Mueller Report

Pelosi scheduled an emergency conference call at 3 p.m. this afternoon with her Democrat colleagues to discuss dealing with the post-Mueller report period. She came away from that with her new strategy which is a continuation of her old strategy — demand transparency.

The desperate call was to rally the troops.

She told her comrades she will not allow any classified briefings, a tactic that could be used to shield some of the findings.

Democrats who participated in the meeting told Politico that she was very afraid the Justice Department would reveal it to the Gang of Eight which handles only the most secret, guarded briefings.

Since the Justice Department guidelines require them to keep confidential all findings if the person isn’t charged. She thinks they won’t charge him because he’s President. Democrats are at the denial stage of mourning.

“Everyone pounded the transparency drum continuously,” said a source who was on the Saturday afternoon call.

The Speaker wants everything, including briefings to congressional committees, to be unclassified.

She’s hoping there will be information they can use to damage the President.

THE LETTER TO BILL BARR

In a letter to members of the Democratic caucus on Saturday, Pelosi pointed to her statement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., requesting Attorney General William Barr make Mueller’s full report public and turn over to Congress its underlying documentation and findings.

“We are insisting that any briefings to any committees be unclassified so that members can speak freely about every aspect of the report and not be confined to what DOJ chooses to release publicly,” Pelosi wrote in her letter.

“Even if DOJ chooses not to prosecute additional individuals, the underlying findings must be provided to Congress and the American people,” Pelosi wrote in her letter. “The attorney general’s offer to provide the committees with a summary of the report’s conclusions is insufficient. Congress requires the full report and the underlying documents so that the committees can proceed with their independent work, including oversight and legislating the address any issues the Mueller report may raise.”

During an earlier conference call with Judiciary Committee Democrats, Nadler said the committee would ask the Justice Department to preserve all documents from the special counsel’s investigation, according to a source familiar with the call.