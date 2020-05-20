Speaker Pelosi says Trump’s like a child ‘with doggy doo shoes’

Speaker Pelosi commented on the appropriateness of President Trump’s actions. Ironically, what she said was inappropriate. She said, “It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants…He comes in with doggy doo shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.”

Not only is her language uncalled for, but it is frustrating to hear a liar like Pelosi call him one constantly.

Pelosi is pushing her multi-trillion-dollar bill filled with socialist demands. She holds up aid to those who need it to get mail-in voting and amnesty and cash payments for people here illegally. Her bill is full of cash for blue state elites, lobbyists, and illegal immigrants.

The media asks questions that will bring about vile responses aimed at the president, and she is all too willing to oblige. We don’t have media in this country.

It’s an endless cycle of abuse to take down a President.

The Speaker constantly spews hate. President Trump tried to work with her, but it’s impossible.

She’s a waste of time as President Trump has said.

Watch:

