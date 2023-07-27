Special Counsel Smith Charged the Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Man

Jack Smith has no bottom line when it comes to charging and arresting anyone to get at Donald Trump. Now he has charged the head maintenance man at Mar-a-Lago with illegally retaining classified documents.

Mar-a-Lago’s head of maintenance Carlos De Oliveira was indicted from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Trump’s alleged improper retention of classified records.

The indictment accuses De Oliveira of lying to investigators about his involvement in moving boxes at the property, saying he “never saw anything” relating to boxes moving in and out of the storage room.

Smith already charged Donald Trump’s driver Walt Nauta. Meanwhile, Joe Biden can hold classified documents that he has stolen from SCIFs and had taken illegally while serving as vice president without any repercussions whatsoever.

At the same time, Joe and his family might have been betraying the country, but Smith only cares about getting Donald Trump.

Hillary can have an illegal server for government business, some of which was confidential, and she can have employees hammer the drives or Bleachbit them without any repercussions whatsoever.

This is the second aide charged in the Mar-a-Lago case. CNN has previously reported that surveillance footage turned over to the Justice Department showed Nauta and De Oliveira moving document boxes around the resort, including into a storage room.

The Justice Department has subsequently said in court that it believes “government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room.”

De Oliveira spoke to investigators earlier this year, and his phone had been seized.

The DOJ is terrorizing any American who stands between them and DJT.

