Squad demands a more radical reserve chair

















The Communistas in the Squad demand someone more radical than Jerome Powell to now take the helm of the Federal Reserve for the next four years. They want him fired as news of his reappointment hits the airwaves.

Their goal is to reimagine the Federal Reserve, just in case the country survives Biden. They want the Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and advancing racial and economic justice. That is clearly communism.

They threatened him with how little he has done for climate justice and this is his chance to make good.

Today, we joined @RepRashida, @RepPressley, @RepChuyGarcia, and @RepMondaire in urging President Biden to appoint a new Federal Reserve chair. This is our chance to re-imagine a Federal Reserve that is focused on eliminating climate risk & advancing racial & economic justice. pic.twitter.com/0MNVosADq3 — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) August 31, 2021

