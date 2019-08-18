Squad’s Peeps Ban LGBT Activities in the PA-Controlled West Bank

The Palestinian Authority, supported by the Squad — Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria O Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley — is banning all LGBT members from activities in the West Bank.

Luay Zreikat, a spokesperson for the PA Police, told the Jerusalem Post that activities from the organization are “harmful to the higher values and ideals of Palestinian society.”

Nablus was planning an LGBT gathering in Nablus as part of their diversity over there in the West Bank.

He also claimed that group’s activities were completely “unrelated to religions and Palestinian traditions and customs, especially in the city of Nablus,” and that “dubious parties” were working to “create discord and harm civic peace in Palestinian society.”

Zreikat also warned that they will arrest anyone caught in violation of the law and urged Palestinians to report any violation of the law they witness.

Al-Qaws is a civil society organization established in 2001 with the goal of “fighting for vibrant Palestinian cultural and social change, building LGBTQ communities and promoting new ideas about the role of gender and sexual diversity in political activism, civil society institutions, media, and everyday life,” the Post reports.

They operate in Jerusalem and Haifu where the Jews run things but they won’t be doing anything in PA-controlled areas.

