Squeaky Convinces School to Keep Parental Secrecy with Transitioned Kids

Aurora Regino is infuriated with a California school for transitioning her 11-year-old daughter to a boy “behind her back.” After she complained, the board of education voted to keep the parent secrecy rule in place. They decided to side with Squeaky Saint Francis.

The district voted to keep the parental secrecy policy. A bearded trans activist – sort of fake female – says teachers protect kids from “hate and prejudice” at home.

The mother Aurora Regino said her 11-year-old daughter’s elementary school in the Chico Unified School District encouraged her to transition from female to male. She says that the counselor at the school ignored her daughter’s request to tell her mother about her new gender identity and “did nothing to support her.”

After hearing this, The Chico Unified School District voted to keep its “parental secrecy” policy. The trans activist Squeaky Saint Francis said it could quell youth suicide, and that was that. They bought it.

Meet Squeaky Saint Francis who spoke at a recent Chico California School District meeting. Squeaky argued in favor of a policy that would allow teachers to consult and help a child transition genders without the parent's knowledge. The board then voted to keep the "parental… pic.twitter.com/nH0UeNcilq

Buck Sexton linked this story and tweeted, “Lunatic Governor Inslee is about to sign a law in Washington that prevents parents from finding out if their child is in a state facility or shelter seeking a sex change. California schools keep “transitions” secret from parents. Monstrous.”

The next step is puberty blockers or body mutilation. As Elon Musk says, “Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life.”

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life

