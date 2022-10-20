Stacey Abrams’ Advice: Reduce Inflation Worries, Abort Your Baby

“Having children is why you’re worried about” inflation and gas prices. “You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.” ~ Stacey Abrams

The gubernatorial candidate for Georgia governor wants you to know that worrying about inflation is caused by having children.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, a radical left Democrat, told MSNBC on Wednesday that women across the Peach State need access to abortion to keep up with surging costs in Biden’s America

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

The election denier wasted no time defending the unholy sacrament of leftist politics. Children — not Democratic policies — are causing economic angst, Stacey said, the Daily Wire reports.

Tom Elliot tweeted: “Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas, it’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue.”

The Democrat cure for inflation is to kill more children. These people are cartoonishly evil. They aren’t even trying to hide it. Literal comic book villains at this point, reports Twitter.

ON MSNBC, THE HATE AMERICA STATION

MIKE BARNICLE: “… question that he just asked you. You’re running for governor of Georgia. I would assume, maybe incorrectly, but while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that. What can a governor, what could you do as governor to alleviate the concerns of Georgia voters about those livability, daily, hourly issues that they’re confronted with?”

STACEY ABRAMS: “But let’s be clear. Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas, it’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.

“And so these are — it’s — it’s important for us to have both, and conversations. We don’t have the luxury of reducing it or separating them out. We also have to talk about what a governor can do. A governor can address housing prices…s governor can address the cost of education… governor can put money into the pockets of everyday hard-working Georgians instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy.

“That’s what I talk about on the trail and that’s what’s resonating. But let’s not pretend that women, half of the population, especially those of child-bearing age, they understand that having a child is absolutely an economic issue. It is only politicians who see it as simply another cultural conversation. It is a real biological and economic imperative conversation that women need to have.”

Watch:

Related