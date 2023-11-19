Stacey Abrams BIL Paid a 16-Year-Old for Sex and Choked Her

Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law Jimmie Gardner, a youth motivational speaker, was arrested on human trafficking allegations.

According to Tampa police, Gardner was engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl.

Gardner reportedly met with the minor at a hotel and invited her to his room. When she arrived, Gardner offered money in exchange for sex.

The victim initially agreed but later told Gardner that she no longer wanted to engage, and he became angry.

Gardner advised the victim that she needed to leave his hotel room. They argued, and Gardner placed his hands around her neck and choked her.

Gardner was convicted in 1987 of the sexual assault of two women in West Virginia but was exonerated in 2016 after serving 27 years in prison – allegedly wrongfully.

He married federal judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, Stacey Abrams’ sister, two years after his release.

Gardner turned himself in.

He was taken into custody and booked into Orient Road Jail, where jail records show he is being held without bond. He is facing one felony count of human trafficking for commercial sexual activity of a minor, one felony count of lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, and one misdemeanor count of battery.

.⁦@staceyabrams⁩’ Brother-in-Law Arrested In Florida on Human Trafficking Charges https://t.co/OATokxMvij — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 18, 2023

Related