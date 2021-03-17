Stacey Abrams’ plan to destroy the filibuster

Stacey Abrams, who has almost singlehandedly redesigned election manipulation, has a plan to circumvent the Senate filibuster. She is planning to recommend keeping the filibuster except in cases of voting or civil rights bills.
Democrats will then make all of their bills into voting rights or civil rights bills.
For Example, HR1, which will give Democrats all power over government in the foreseeable future, is dubbed a ‘voting rights’ bill.
The gun bills are also advertised as civil rights bills. It’s the civil rights of anti-gun people that are affected by the freedoms of lawful gun owners — according to the leftists.
In the case of immigration, it has already been described as a civil rights issue and a humanitarian mandate. The far-left claims letting everyone migrate here is their civil right.
You can figure out the rest.
Here is one email I received on the issue from the Red-Green Axis:
