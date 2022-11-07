Stacey Abrams Says Black Men Are the Reason She Won’t Win

Stacey Abrams hasn’t run a good campaign and is trailing Gov. Kemp by double digits. She seems aware of her upcoming failure and still blames voter suppression despite the record turnout. Abrams also thinks people who don’t vote for her are dopes, especially if they’re black men.

The wannabe governor believes some black men are dopes if they can’t figure out they want to vote for her.

Abrams believes they’re dopes and can’t figure out “why they want what they deserve.”

What she says here is very insulting and anti-men.

“Unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation,” she said. “Not misinformation about what they want but about why they want what they deserve.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a White House senior adviser for public engagement, agrees.

“There is definitely a target towards African-American men, not just to give them misinformation but to make them so discouraged that they won’t show up to vote,” Bottoms said Sunday on MSNBC.

What is wrong with these two? Maybe black men want what we all want – a decent economy, jobs, a bright future for our children, affordable gas, and food on the table.

Who are the dopes?

Watch:

Stacey Abrams explaining her poll numbers: “Unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation. Not misinformation about what they want but about why they want what they deserve.” pic.twitter.com/HhPxK0vVgj — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 6, 2022

Wayne Dupree is sick of black men being called dopes.

Stacey Abrams says her poll numbers are low because Black men can’t see through misinformation I’m tired of political voices insinuating that black men are dumb. I am sick of it to be honest — Wayne DuPree (Shadow-Banned) 🇺🇸 (@WayneDupreeShow) November 7, 2022

