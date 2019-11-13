Star witness says ‘what he can do for you today is tell you what I heard from people’

The impeachment inquiry today was a big flop to anyone paying any attention. All that the star witnesses had to offer was hearsay.

William Taylor summed up today’s impeachment inquiry nicely when he said that what he “could do here for you today is tell you what I heard from people.” Gee, thanks, water cooler gossip for the masses.

“What I can do here for you today is tell you what I heard from people.” The Dems’ star witness just said he had no firsthand knowledge and is relying on hearsay for his testimony today. So why are we still here? Time to end this pointless charade. pic.twitter.com/aTjOK0szpd — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 13, 2019

Listen to the gossip Taylor relied on:

Listen to @Jim_Jordan review the unbelievable amount of hearsay these allegations are based on. Spread it far and wide. This is what Washington Democrats are impeaching on? Seriously? pic.twitter.com/4LS8r31lCj — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 13, 2019

And what the witness heard DIDN’T HAPPEN:

• No first-hand knowledge.

• Never spoke to President Trump.

• Never spoke to Rudy Giuliani.

• Never spoke to Mick Mulvaney.

• Never inquired about Ukrainian meddling in 2016 election. How can anyone have confidence in @RepAdamSchiff‘s star impeachment witness? pic.twitter.com/cQ1XT4zBid — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) November 13, 2019

THEY CAN’T TELL YOU WHAT CRIME HE COMMITTED

Rep.Ratcliffe asked Ambassador and George Kent to name the crime that President Trump committed on his call with President Zelensky.

Rep. Ratcliffe said, “So in this impeachment hearing today where we impeach presidents for treason or bribery or other high crimes, where is the impeachable offense in that call? Are either of you here today to assert there was an impeachable offense in that call?”

That was met with silence.

At one point, Schiff said Rep. Ratcliffe could have his one minute in time back but then changed it to 22 seconds. Schiff is a little dictator.

The issue is whether or not gossip counts in creating a crime. That is all the two had to offer.

Democrats just want to overturn the election:

It’s NOT about the facts… It’s NOT about fairness… It’s NOT about finding the truth for the American people… For House Democrats, it is, and always has been, about impeaching President Trump. pic.twitter.com/Sn2UhnoASI — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 13, 2019

As Rep. Lee Zeldin said in a tweet, “Schiff isn’t even trying to hide it. He is the prosecutor, judge, jury, witness coach & lead story teller of this kangaroo court. He’ll burn the whole house down to take POTUS out. Charges don’t actually matter. Facts don’t actually matter. Evidence doesn’t actually matter.”