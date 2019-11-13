Star witness says ‘what he can do for you today is tell you what I heard from people’

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The impeachment inquiry today was a big flop to anyone paying any attention. All that the star witnesses had to offer was hearsay.

William Taylor summed up today’s impeachment inquiry nicely when he said that what he “could do here for you today is tell you what I heard from people.” Gee, thanks, water cooler gossip for the masses.

Listen to the gossip Taylor relied on:

And what the witness heard DIDN’T HAPPEN:

THEY CAN’T TELL YOU WHAT CRIME HE COMMITTED

Rep.Ratcliffe asked Ambassador and George Kent to name the crime that President Trump committed on his call with President Zelensky.

Rep. Ratcliffe said, “So in this impeachment hearing today where we impeach presidents for treason or bribery or other high crimes, where is the impeachable offense in that call? Are either of you here today to assert there was an impeachable offense in that call?”

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

That was met with silence.

At one point, Schiff said Rep. Ratcliffe could have his one minute in time back but then changed it to 22 seconds. Schiff is a little dictator.

The issue is whether or not gossip counts in creating a crime. That is all the two had to offer.

Democrats just want to overturn the election:

As Rep. Lee Zeldin said in a tweet, “Schiff isn’t even trying to hide it. He is the prosecutor, judge, jury, witness coach & lead story teller of this kangaroo court. He’ll burn the whole house down to take POTUS out. Charges don’t actually matter. Facts don’t actually matter. Evidence doesn’t actually matter.”

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

  • This has no basis in reality of hard evidence and would be thrown out of court, much less impeach a sitting President.

    Reply