Uncle Joe Takes Off During A Medal of Honor Ceremony

BIDEN’S CLOWN WORLD MEDAL OF HONOR CEREMONY

On Tuesday, Joe Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Army Captain Larry Taylor for his valor and sacrifice. However, before the ceremony was over, Uncle Joe took off lickety-split. Since he left before the concluding prayer, Captain Taylor looked confused.

Perhaps a prayer was too much for Uncle Joe or maybe he’s off to another vacation. We’re sure it was something more important than a courageous soldier who won the nation’s highest Armed Forces decoration.

But, it is Joe, and we know how he is. He doesn’t care.

Biden abruptly walks out of the Medal of Honor ceremony, even before the closing benediction pic.twitter.com/Ck0i8EIf8Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2023

