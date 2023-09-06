Uncle Joe Takes Off During A Medal of Honor Ceremony

M Dowling
BIDEN’S CLOWN WORLD MEDAL OF HONOR CEREMONY

On Tuesday, Joe Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Army Captain Larry Taylor for his valor and sacrifice. However, before the ceremony was over, Uncle Joe took off lickety-split. Since he left before the concluding prayer, Captain Taylor looked confused.

Perhaps a prayer was too much for Uncle Joe or maybe he’s off to another vacation. We’re sure it was something more important than a courageous soldier who won the nation’s highest Armed Forces decoration.

But, it is Joe, and we know how he is. He doesn’t care.


