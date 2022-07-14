Starbucks CEO “We Are Facing Things…Stores Were Not Built For”

Starbucks announced the closing of 16 stores, 6 of which are in LA due to crime and drug use.

Yesterday, at an internal meeting, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said, “Starbucks is a window into America… we are facing things in which the stores were not built for… we’re listening to our people and closing stores, and this is just the beginning. There are gonna be many more.”

He blamed elected leaders of the Democrat cities where the stores are closing “at the local state and federal level, these governments… and leaders, mayors and governors and city councils have advocated their responsibility in fighting crime and addressing mental illness.”

Schultz left out one thing – the criminals and drugs pouring across our borders at a phenomenal pace are part of the problem. It is an invasion.

Last month, Starbucks’ interim chief executive Howard Schultz said the coffee company was considering closing their bathrooms once again to non-customers. The move reversed a policy the coffee giant instituted in 2018. And they should.

Yet, he will keep promoting the Left and voting for Democrats.

Meanwhile, as stores close due to out of control crime, California’s “emergency” COVID rules for the early release of prisoners are being made permanent.

If you will remember, Starbucks tweeted out support for the summer riots over a badly mistreated, possibly murdered career criminal. Now it’s Schulz’s business and his livelihood so it’s different.

These are the people who trained their baristas that what they really needed to fear is racist cops.

It’s about time Schultz noticed. They were burning down his stores during the riots.

