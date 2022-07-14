Look Who’s Radicalizing America’s Children

In a new book, Race to the Bottom, Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education, Luke Rosiak, after two years of extensive research, exposes philanthropic organizations radicalizing US schools.

These organizations “have been sowing seeds of critical race theory (CRT) in educational bureaucracies” before American parents knew their children were learning CRT instead of ABC, author Luke Rosiak wrote.

THE REVOLUTIONARIES

“These philanthropic foundations are perhaps the most powerful and least understood force in American politics. They are key node to moving critical race theory from academic papers to society,” Rosiak said. “Pick any radical racial initiative in your child’s school, and it is likely to tie back to the Ford, Kellogg, Gates, Annie E. Casey, MacArthur, or Surdna foundations.”

Rosiak’s research discovered that these foundations sponsored racially divisive educational measures, like the MacArthur Foundation’s support of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ 2019 New York Times series, The 1619 Project, or The Kellogg Foundation funding connection to Newsela, a company that produces content for 90% of all U.S. schools.

They are committed to radicalizing America’s children to destroy the United States as we know it.

The Kellogg Foundation funded a Newsela lesson plan through its support for the Zinn Education Project, Rosiak reported.

Rosiak pointed to one lesson plan in which the teachers held “a ‘tribunal’ to decide who should be held ‘accountable’ for Covid-19 and [told] students it should not be China, and [led] them to order that ‘all members of the [U.S.] federal government [be put] in jail’ to ‘end, or lower the amount of, capitalism so no secrets are present.’”

This is straight out of the communist Zinn Project which specifically aims at radicalizing school children.

THE DEEP INFILTRATION INTO SCHOOLS

Rosiak’s research found that the National School Board Association (which compared parents to domestic terrorists) received funding from the Ford, Gates, and Carnegie foundations.

Far-left [Communist] foundations and teachers unions, like the AFT run by Randi Weingarten, are connected through a Democratic Party “dark money” donor called Arabella, according to Rosiak.

The highly subversive and secretive Arabella uses “pop-up astroturf fronts.” This way, they can “operate with little financial disclosure and with scant public recognition of where they’re coming from.” It has done so for a long time..

“In 2013, New Venture Fund, one of Arabella’s most important arms, outright paid for the creation of a federal government entity, the ‘Equity and Excellence Commission,’ which pushed for a return to 1970s-style bussing,” reported Rosiak.

According to Rosiak, they spend on schools because “there is no better bang for the buck than conscripting school children.” Radicalizing the young will destroy us.

A few states are fighting back but not enough. These are communist revolutionaries destroying America’s children through education.

THE NATION’S RICHEST FAMILIES ARE GROOMING YOUR CHILDREN

We are making God as we are implementing technology that is ever more all-knowing, ever-present, all-powerful, and beneficent. ~ transhumanist, Martine Rothblatt

Additionally, Tablet Magazine reports that some of America’s richest families are behind sexualizing our children and grooming them for a nation of synthetic sexual identities. It includes the Pritzker family who bought the Illinois governorship and helped install Barack Obama.

The wealthy, powerful, and very weird “Pritzker cousins have set their sights on a new God-like goal. They are using gender ideology to remake human biology.”

The weird Pritzker family is implementing a new grooming sex ed program using a manual created by FoSE.

The Future of Sex Education Initiative (FoSE) is funded by the Grove Foundation. They in turn worked with the David and Lucile Packard Foundation (of Hewlett-Packard fortune) and Ford Foundation to institute Working to Institutionalize Sex Education (WISE). WISE is “A national initiative that supports school districts in implementing sex education”—throughout the country.

FoSE has created a “scaffolding approach” to teaching kids about sex in public schools and teaching them very young.

Its credo is that “not only are younger children able to discuss sexuality-related issues but that the early grades may, in fact, be the best time to introduce topics related to sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, gender equality, and social justice related to the LGBTQ community.” Why the young? Answer: “Before hetero- and cisnormative values and assumptions become more deeply ingrained and less mutable.” [Bold by Sentinel]

In other words, they want to get them young to groom them.

They are forcing gay pornographic books into school libraries and schools. The books are too pornographic to speak of in public. They are introducing sex at early ages.

Be aware and speak up.

