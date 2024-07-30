Startling Video of J13: Two Minutes Before

By
M DOWLING
Videos of the police actions during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump were released. Filming of the first clip began about two minutes before the shooting. Donald Trump can be heard speaking as police surround the building, looking up, trying to see who is on the roof. The voice of one officer, possibly a police sniper: “I don’t know what is going on.”

It could be because the Butler Police didn’t communicate directly with the Secret Service.

Secret Service was supposed to be in charge. They outsourced to the police without meeting with them beforehand or setting up one communication channel.

Secret Service has not held anyone accountable yet. There is a hearing this morning.

Dan Bongino said the Secret Service should have been there days before, but the team for that rally was only approved the day before. It was an open site with line-of-site issues, unsecured, and thousands of people, and they only approved the team the day before. That gave them no time to advance the site.

Sniper’s Nest Video:


