State Department Assigns Pronouns to People?

Associated Press reporter Matt Lee asked State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel why all State Department email addresses now include gendered pronouns (and often the wrong pronouns, he added).

Many are getting the wrong pronouns because there might be something wrong with the system. Lee doesn’t have a problem with people using pronouns if they want, but he said it has to be a choice, not an assignment.

“This phenomenon has not made its way to my Outlook,” Patel replied. “I will look into this. Thanks, everybody, Happy Thursday.”

