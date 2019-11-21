State pushes back on Sondland’s claim they wouldn’t give him his records

EU Ambassador Gordan Sondland was accused of lying during his testimony Wednesday and presented some confusing testimony. While he was testifying, he used the excuse that he couldn’t remember or answer a lot of questions because the State Department didn’t give him the emails and other documents he requested.

As it happens, the State Department said he always had access to his emails and documents.

“Ambassador Sondland, like every current Department of State employee called before Congress in this matter, retained at all times and continues to retain, full access to his State Department documentary records and his State Department e-mail account, which he has always been fully free to access and review at will.”

State Dept official pushing back on Sondland’s claim he didn’t have access to State emails, documents, etc. in preparation for testimony: pic.twitter.com/pEBHgZUIO6 — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 20, 2019