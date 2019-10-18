State says there were 588 violations of Hillary’s server by 38 people

The State Department has finished an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. They have concluded that thirty-eight current and former officials could face criminal charges as a result.

According to NBC NEWS, the State Department completed its internal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s use of private email and found violations by thirty-eight people, some of whom may face disciplinary action. These people were “culpable” in 91 cases of sending classified information that ended up in Clinton’s personal email.

This is the result of a review of 33,000 emails Clinton turned over. There were 588 violations.

This is all Hillary’s fault but some lowly clerk will probably get in trouble. They’ll look for a head or two but will it be Hillary’s? She’s the one responsible.

Why is this woman above the law?

They also concluded the server probably wasn’t hacked.

You can read the report here:

State Department report on Clinton emails | Classified Information | Classified Information In The U by Maura on Scribd