State troopers’ union demands troopers be removed from New York City

The union for the state troopers wants their troopers removed from New York City, the Times-Union reported. It affects about 200 state troopers assigned to New York City (NYC).

As President of the New York State Troopers PBA, I am demanding that New York State Police Superintendent immediately remove all uniformed State Troopers currently stationed within New York City and cease any law enforcement activities within that jurisdiction. — Thomas Mungeer (@PBAPres) July 16, 2020

THEY WON’T BE ABLE TO MAKE ARRESTS

The head of the New York State Troopers PBA issued a statement Wednesday “demanding” that state troopers be removed from New York City “and cease any law enforcement activities within that jurisdiction.”

“We have arrived at this unfortunate decision due to the hastily written so-called police reform legislation recently passed by the New York City Council,” said PBA President Thomas H. Mungeer. “This poorly conceived bill, which will be signed into law by Mayor de Blasio today, puts an undue burden upon our troopers; it opens them up to criminal and civil liability for restraining a person during a lawful arrest in a manner that is consistent with their training and is legal throughout the rest of the state. Furthermore, this legislation will prevent troopers from safely and effectively arresting resistant subjects.”

Mungeer said the new regulations would “criminalize methods of restraint, including putting any pressure on a person’s chest or back.”

Those are techniques law enforcement must use when faced with “violently combative subjects.”

“I find it extremely troubling that these acts are now defined as criminal in nature, even if they were unintentional and no injury was sustained by the subject,” Mungeer said.

Governor Cuomo requested the state troopers be assigned more often in New York City. In battles with the police, he always took the side of the state troopers’ union.

The request went to the State Police Superintendent. They also suggested the AG indemnify state troopers from NYC law.

THEY’RE SOCIAL WORKERS TOO

Trooper Mungeer wants to know why in addition to law enforcement services, they have to be the perp’s social worker, parent, drug counselor, and mental health worker. The answer to that is their crazy and perhaps they want the UN in here patrolling our streets.

Why is it that we must, besides providing law enforcement services, be a social worker, de facto parent, drug counselor and a mental health worker? Instead of defunding us, fund those agencies responsible. In return, we’ll do what we signed up and took an oath to do. — Thomas Mungeer (@PBAPres) June 16, 2020