Statistics on Accidental Shooting Deaths

By
Guest Post
-
1
12

by Cassandra McBride

Accidental shooting deaths have declined from 1,491 per year (1979-1998) to an average of 606 (1999-2023). Ammo.com has statistics on this issue dating back to 1979. Read the details on this link.

Key Statistics
  • There have been 196 accidental deaths related to firearms so far in 2023.
  • Accidental shooting deaths have declined from 1,491 per year (1979-1998) to an average of 606 (1999-2023).
  • 728 accidental shootings (including injuries or death) occur on average yearly.
  • 1% of all firearm-related deaths in 2022 were unintentional.
  • Individuals aged 14-30 are consistently more likely to die of accidental shootings than any other age group.

Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 minute ago

There is almost no excuse for a accidental shooting death.

Guns properly stored in a secure gun cabinet, those handling firearms carefully trained are great preventatives.

It would interesting to investigate each case for I wonder how many are actually disguised murders.

