Statistics on Accidental Shooting Deaths

by Cassandra McBride
Ammo.com has statistics on this issue dating back to 1979. Read the details on this link.
Accidental Shooting Statistics: A Review of Unintentional Firearm Deaths from 1979-2024
Key Statistics
- There have been 196 accidental deaths related to firearms so far in 2023.
- Accidental shooting deaths have declined from 1,491 per year (1979-1998) to an average of 606 (1999-2023).
- 728 accidental shootings (including injuries or death) occur on average yearly.
- 1% of all firearm-related deaths in 2022 were unintentional.
- Individuals aged 14-30 are consistently more likely to die of accidental shootings than any other age group.
There is almost no excuse for a accidental shooting death.
Guns properly stored in a secure gun cabinet, those handling firearms carefully trained are great preventatives.
It would interesting to investigate each case for I wonder how many are actually disguised murders.