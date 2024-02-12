Trans Person Identified as Lakewood Church Shooter

Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church shooter has been identified as Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36 years of age. Her alias is “Jeffery Escalante.”

She is identified as a transgender killer who entered the church early Sunday in Houston, Texas, to take lives.

Two off-duty police were standing guard inside the church and shot her dead. The criminal came in wearing a trench coat and carrying a long gun.

She injured a 56-year-old man who is in stable condition – he was shot in the hip. He is not believed to be tied to the shooter in any way. A five-year-old boy who appeared to be with her is in critical condition and not expected to survive. It’s unclear who shot the child.

The hormones transgenders receive are serious drugs, and since they are committing these mass killings at 7.5 times their population, we must look at the drugs they are taking and the type of counseling they are getting.

However, she has been a criminal for a long time.

She had prior arrests for assault, forgery, marijuana possession, theft, evading, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to KHOU’s Jeremy Rogalski. According to a search of Texas Department of Public Safety records, her criminal report dates back to 2005.

After she was shot, she told police she had a bomb. She did not. Some witnesses claimed she had sprayed something on the floor as she entered.

Police are looking into it being a possible hate crime against Hispanics since the Spanish-speaking service was about to begin.

This took place at 1:53 pm.

Watch:

Related