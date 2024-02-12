Ukraine Aid Bill Includes Endless War Funding-Impeachment Trap

JD Vance read the Ukraine-Israel-Taiwan supplemental bill for $95 billion. He uncovered a Trojan horse in it. The trap forces a new president to pay for the endless war in Ukraine endlessly or face possible impeachment.

Senator Vance reminds everyone that the Pelosi-led House of Representatives wrongfully impeached Trump on December 18, 2019. The core of the impeachment was his pause on funds appropriated for Ukraine.

Background

They put forward a false argument. They claimed these funds were paused because then-President Trump wanted to see a corrupt nexus between the Biden family and Ukraine investigated. They claimed he abused his power to interfere in the US presidential election.

Page 425 of the committee report on the first impeachment states:

“The president froze military assistance to Ukraine against US national security interest and over the objections of career experts. The president did, despite the long-standing partisan support of Congress, uniform support across federal departments and agencies for the provision to Ukraine of the military assistance and obligations under the Impoundment Control Act.”

As it happens, the new supplemental bill includes an impeachment time bomb.

THE TIME BOMB

The new $95 billion bill includes $1.6 billion for foreign military financing in Ukraine and $13.7 billion for the Ukraine security assistance initiative. These funds expire on September 30, 2025 – nearly a year into the possible second term of President Trump. These are the exact same accounts President Trump was impeached for pausing in December 2019. Every single Republican voted against his impeachment resolution, Vance says.

If President Trump were to withdraw from financial support for the war in Ukraine to bring the conflict to a peaceful conclusion “over the objections of career experts.”

“It would amount to the same fake violation of budget law from the first impeachment “ under Mark Lee, similar fax and circumstances.

In other words, the deep state gets to decide.

Partisan Democrats will seize the opportunity to impeach him again. The Washington Post has reported that tying President Trump‘s hands on foreign policy is very much top of mind for Biden administration officials. They were openly boasting about their plans.

This is the damning quote:

“Not incidentally, a US official said, the hope is that the long-term promise – again, assuming congressional buy-in – will also “future proof” aid for Ukraine against the possibility that former President Donald Trump wins his re-election bid.”

In other words, the supplemental represents an attempt by the foreign policy blob/deep state [and Uniparty] to stop President Trump from pursuing his desired policy and, if he does so anyway, to provide grounds to impeach him and undermine his administration.

I just sent the below memo to every one of my Republican colleagues in Congress. Buried in the bill’s text is an impeachment time bomb for the next Trump presidency if he tries to stop funding the war in Ukraine. We must vote against this disastrous bill. pic.twitter.com/uKqet9s0xd — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 12, 2024

