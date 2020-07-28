Steelers’ player won’t kneel for the flag, “screw anybody who has a problem with that”

Stephon Tuitt plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he supports America, immigrants, and the flag. And we love this player. More like him will save the NFL.

He said he is not kneeling for the flag and “screw anybody who has a problem with that.”

Tuitt said his grandmother was a legal immigrant from the Caribbean who came to America the “right way,” and became a nurse.

“My grandmother was a immigrant from the Caribbean and age worked her a** off to bring 20 people over the right way,” he added. “She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

It’s not easy to be a good American and stand up for America with the violent cancel culture but he did.

We need more good immigrants, not people who have no regard for our laws or our values like Rep. Ilhan Omar. She came to America, not appreciating it, and intent on bringing us into communism. She is a Democratic Socialist but they are to the left of the CPUSA.

Omar has made it clear that she wants to burn it all down. We don’t need people like her. We have enough nutjobs born here. What we need are more people like Tuitt’s grandma.

SAM COONROD, ANOTHER HERO

On Thursday, 27-year-old Sam Coonrod of the San Francisco Giants was the only baseball player who refused to kneel during a moment honoring Black Lives Matter in Dodger Stadium.

Coonrod said his Christian faith does not align with kneeling before anyone other than God, according to TMZ Sports.

“I just can’t get on board with a couple things I’ve read about Black Lives Matter, how they lean towards Marxism,” Coonrod said. “And … they said some negative things about the nuclear family. I just can’t get on board with that.”

Coonrod said he meant “no ill will” by his gesture … and added, “I’m not mad at someone who decided to kneel. I just don’t think it’s too much to ask that I just get the same respect.”