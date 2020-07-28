AOC wants us to accept illegal immigration

“We can’t go on with kinda these xenophobic narratives that undocumented people are somehow wrong…,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said according to a clipped video posted by the GOP.

Her comment came after she claimed illegal aliens do a great deal for this country from cleaning homes to taking care of children. She left out the fact that without any screening, criminals come in also.

Taking care of homes and children is irrelevant. They are breaking the law and should be held accountable. AOC has spoken up for open borders in the past and it appears she still wants open borders.

It would turn this country into the communist hellhole her Squad appears to want.

She is anti-American and communistic. O-Cortez has said U.S. citizenship is racist. No country in the world thinks their citizenship is racist. She wants no borders, no prisons, and no capitalism too.

Watch: