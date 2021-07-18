Stelter’s guest tells him he’s the ‘reason people can’t stand the media’

















Author Michael Wolff torched Brian Stelter on his own show. Wolff told Stelter he was “full of sanctimony” and the “reason people can’t stand the media.” He also told him he is “incredibly repetitive,” spreading the “virtuous news.”

Awkward.

Stelter laughed, pretending it was a joke. Then he told him he’d see him in four years when he is hawking a new book.

Watch:

LMAO Brian Stelter getting called out by his own guest. pic.twitter.com/slFO3zNQfy — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 18, 2021

