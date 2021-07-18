What the MSM won’t tell you! Stalinism hits France and the people revolt

















Have you heard about the French rioting and protesting throughout the nation over the Draconian laws and demands for a vaccine passport? Our media is ignoring the news because they don’t want to give Americans any ideas.

French President Macron issues six month prison decrees for entering a bar or restaurant without a vaccine passport. Proprietors who allow the unvaccinated into their establishments face a one year prison sentence and a €45,000 fine.

Candace Owens wrote on Twitter: Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, and Joe Biden are all in it together. Using fear to force vaccinations and vaccine passports was always the goal. They are evil, totalitarian leaders and I am so glad Western citizens are waking up the madness. Keep going, France!

These leftists don’t care what the people think. They are the authoritarians, not Donald Trump. Macron won’t let his people do anything without a vaccine passport.

There were massive protests on Bastille Day, but they’re back this weekend.

Impressive images from #Marseille during a large demonstration on Saturday against the French vaccine passport. pic.twitter.com/NARVEYvmiq — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 18, 2021

HAPPENING: Massive demonstration on the streets of Paris against the newly annoncier French vaccine passport. Protesters chanting “freedom” and calling for the resignation of President Macron. pic.twitter.com/TvoIyKALGI — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 17, 2021

Looks like police officers have joined in on the yellow vest march in France that is predominantly against Macrons tyrannical forced jabs. pic.twitter.com/XxVNdhlTs7 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 18, 2021

They Are Militant Because They Don’t Have the Vaccine and the Laws Are Too Crazy Even for the Very Liberal French

In France, people are protesting the announcement of a vaccine passport by the Macron government. The pass would restrict access to restaurants, shopping malls, hospitals, trains, and planes. Vaccines will also be made mandatory for healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/GXR6M2kUda — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) July 14, 2021

Scenes in France yesterday in opposition to vaccine passports. pic.twitter.com/2tKW2l079q — Dominique Samuels (@DominiqueTaegon) July 15, 2021

Uprising underway in France against mandatory vaccines pic.twitter.com/bbs5voKMOr — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 14, 2021

Citizens are taking to the streets in France in protest of Macron’s plan to require a vaccine passport for most public places, including restaurants. Mainstream media: 🦗pic.twitter.com/Kpiev7CKl7 — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) July 14, 2021

