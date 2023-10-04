Steny Hoyer Also Ordered Out of His Hideaway Office in the Capitol

Interim speaker Patrick McHenry took office last night, and, after initiating the process for the election of a permanent Speaker, he ordered Nancy Pelosi to vacate the Speaker’s office. He didn’t stop there.

He ordered former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to vacate his Capitol hideaway office on Wednesday. It’s a good move and will keep him out of trouble.

My only question is why Nancy Pelosi is still in the Speaker’s office and why is Steny still in the hideaway office.

Yesterday, eight Republicans vacated Kevin McCarthy’s position as Speaker: Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchette, Eli Crane, Matt Goetz, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, and Matt Rosendale.

Representative McHenry took off running.

Rep. Pelosi put out a sarcastic statement. She also noted that she is in mourning and in California for the funeral of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. We’re sorry to hear that she is in mourning and that Sen. Feinstein died, but why is Nancy still in that office? She needs to get out.

It’s WAR!

