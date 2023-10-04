New “NonPartisan” Watchdog Bashes Interim Speaker McHenry

The far left has control over the fact-checkers as we know, and they also have control over most of the watchdogs, not all, but most of them. A new watchdog group called Accountable.us claims to be non-partisan. They sent out an attack letter on interim speaker Patrick McHenry today, so I looked them up.

Influence Watch describes them as the former New Venture Fund, which is an affiliate of Arabella Advisors.

The very secretive Arabella Advisors is the shadowy consulting firm behind what is arguably the world’s most powerful and influential “dark money” empire. They raked in $1.7 billion in 2020.

According to Capital Research, Arabella operates four nonprofits. The four groups—the Sixteen Thirty Fund, New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, and Windward Fund — have poured out a combined $3.3 billion into countless groups that fight for the Left on a wide array of public policies, including court-packing, environmentalism, gun control, and abortion.

Wherever you find Arabella, you find rich Marxist and Marxist-Leninist deep pockets and top operatives.

One of their apparatchiks named Jeremy Funk tore into Patrick McHenry in a letter he sent to my website, claiming McHenry’s not a moderate, but rather a MAGA. That sounds good to me. These leftists are literally fighting the principle of ‘making America great.”

The letter writer, Jeremy Funk harshly criticized McHenry for his so-called attack on the rogue government within a government, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, otherwise known as CFPB.

It literally operates like its own government with no oversight and no limit to the amount of money it can spend. Trump was working on getting rid of it.

It’s the brainchild of Senator Elizabeth Warren, a socialist, and enacted by the Democrat-led Congress of then-president Obama. The financial crisis was the excuse Socialist Democrats used to establish it. It circumvents Congress and the Constitution.

It came into being as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. it’s funded by the Federal Reserve, not Congress. The CFPB oversees consumer markets, such as credit cards and mortgages, and operates outside the government. It is socialist in nature. They have been known to falsify documents.

This organization looks for “widespread racism and gender discrimination,” just to give you an idea of where they’re coming from. It’s been weaponized by the Democrats. Donald Trump gutted it, but it’s back. It’s a huge power grab.

THE FUTURE SPEAKER

Knowing that Interim Speaker McHenry has been fervently trying to debilitate this rogue organization makes me more like him.

Jim Jordan is throwing his hat into the ring as a Speaker, and, unfortunately, so is Steven Scalise, who gets the sympathy vote but is Paul Ryan 2.0. He’s a nice man, but he will never change how things operate in the swamp. McHenry sounds like a real possibility, and people are trying to talk him into running for the position, but he’s slightly leery of it.

Jim Jordan already said no more money for Ukraine. However, that will cost him Democrats and RINO votes.

In any case, if you see Accountable.us, you should know this is a very far-left Soros-plus-other-leftists-funded organization.

Interim Speaker Patrick McHenry agressively slams the gavel as he and 200+ other Republicans fume over Kevin McCarthy’s ousting. Where was this anger as millions of migrants poured over the southern border? Where was this anger as US debt rises over $33T? Where was this anger… pic.twitter.com/ewW2nvroZN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2023

Rep. McHenry is kicking Nan and Steny out of their Capitol suites where they do not belong.

Matt Gaetz (Rep-FL) deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom for ousting McCarthy. His actions opened the door for Patrick McHenry (Rep-NC) to expel Nancy Pelosi (Drunk-Vodka) from her posh office at the Capitol Building

pic.twitter.com/VPaF0Ie9RP — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) October 4, 2023

Related