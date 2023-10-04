Why Did Hunter Biden Shave His Head?

Joe Biden wants to crack down on gun sellers, which is not a major problem in violence by gun. How ironic that his drug-addicted son bought a gun illegally and then threw it away in a garbage bin opposite a school.

Biden recently said, “If you will sell a gun to someone who’s prohibited from possessing it, if you willfully fail to run a background check, if you willfully falsify a record, if you willfully fail to cooperate with the tracing request or inspections, my message you is this. We’ll find you, and we will seek your license to sell guns. We’ll make sure you can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets.”

What about the buyer? They’re usually criminals or mentally ill.

Biden’s not really concerned about any of us. He wants to take our guns, but that’s common knowledge at this point.

That takes us to the burning question on the minds of the people on The Five panel. Why did Hunter shave his head? Personally, I think he’s balding and felt it would look better, but according to Judge Jeanine, there might be a more serious reason. It’s something I didn’t know.

Drugs can be tested a lot longer in one’s hair than anywhere else.

