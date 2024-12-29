Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec Are Not Buying into H-1B

Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec, strong Trump supporters, disagree with him on H-1B visas. Steve Bannon wants to see all these engineers who work with Elon Musk and who can’t be replaced by an American.

Jack Posobiec said his staff is going through the workers in various organizations to find these irreplaceable foreigners here on H-1B visas.

“The American government should not be about looking abroad to help foreign people… it should focus on the American people,” Bannon declared.

Bannon pushed back against the idea, saying, “I’m not buying the engineering thesis. Let’s see the proof. If you’re going to bring in talent, show us the inventions.”

Bannon mentioned that companies want indentured servants. Once the worker is employed with a H-1B, it isn’t easy for the person to change positions.

Jack Posobiec On H-1B Visas: The Superpower Of The United States Is The American Citizen @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/nC7pvQJqpi — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) December 28, 2024

Companies are employing foreigners:

Over the last year, native-born Americans have LOST 1.2 million jobs while foreign-born employment has increased 1.3 million; we’re just swapping out American workers at this point, not growing the pie for everyone… pic.twitter.com/b74olg1n4s — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 2, 2024

