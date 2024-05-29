Biden’s Giving Cuban ‘Entrepreneurs’ Access to US Banking

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced regulatory changes to allow more American financial support for Cuba’s private sector and bolster access to U.S. internet-based services. This is while the administration plans to tax our small businesses into oblivion.

As usual, the Biden regime is supporting a foe.

The measures would also allow Cuban entrepreneurs to use U.S.-based social media platforms, online payment sites, video conferencing, and authentication services, which were previously unavailable to the sector and are a major hurdle currently facing small businesses on the island, reports NBC News.

Cuba is a thoroughly corrupt nation. What could go wrong?

“Today, we’re taking an important step to support the expansion of free enterprise and the expansion of the entrepreneurial business sector in Cuba,” a senior U.S. official told reporters on Tuesday.

US officials claimed they sought to balance bolstering the private sector without benefiting Cuban authorities. That’s what they are allegedly doing with Iran, making Iran spend money from sanctioned funds on necessities. Of course, that leaves their other income available to fund terrorism.

Biden promised to reverse Donald Trump’s restrictions when he took office. That is his prime goal in life – doing the opposite of Donald Trump.

The officials said the new measures would exclude Cuban officials, military officers, and other government “insiders” to minimize resources available from the benefits to the Cuban government.

Republican U.S. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, a Cuban American lawmaker from South Florida, quickly criticized the Democratic administration’s announcement.

“The Biden Admin is now giving the ‘Cuban private sector’ access to the U.S. financial system,” she said in a post on X. “This would make a mockery of American law, considering no progress has been made toward freedom on the Island and repression has intensified.”

Cuba is on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Cuba hasn’t done anything to free their people. They’ve even set up spies in the U.S. They are in control of the illegal US pot business.

Believing “entrepreneurs” will be able to operate freely without control by the government is naive.

America last. This administration barely knows Americans exist. As we speak, he is letting terrorists and criminals pour in over our borders. They come first. We could be Cuba soon, too.

