Still another obnoxious dancing nurse video

By
M. Dowling
-
0

While people are dying, and blue state governors helped kill seniors in nursing homes, these medical professionals are making fools of themselves.

Tim Pool said they’re mocking us. It’s like dancing at a funeral, he says. You can hear him in the second video below.

Their fun dancing over COVID shows it’s all gone to their heads. They think they’re celebrities who can dance to COV.

Watch yet another obnoxious TikTok video:

Catturd is one of my favorite philosophers:

“What they are doing, to me is no different than dancing at a funeral,” says Pool, adding they share it not to help people but to get “likes” and followers. “It’s disgusting.”

Watch:

Let’s not forget the obnoxious nurse sermons:

