Still another obnoxious dancing nurse video

While people are dying, and blue state governors helped kill seniors in nursing homes, these medical professionals are making fools of themselves.

Tim Pool said they’re mocking us. It’s like dancing at a funeral, he says. You can hear him in the second video below.

Their fun dancing over COVID shows it’s all gone to their heads. They think they’re celebrities who can dance to COV.

Watch yet another obnoxious TikTok video:

Catturd is one of my favorite philosophers:

If I get COVID and get taken to a hospital and see the staff dancing in the hallway – I’m going to take my chances on my own. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 28, 2020

“What they are doing, to me is no different than dancing at a funeral,” says Pool, adding they share it not to help people but to get “likes” and followers. “It’s disgusting.”

Watch:

Let’s not forget the obnoxious nurse sermons:

This is a terrible argument Working to feed your family is not eating candy We accept risks on the job everyday and many people work jobs with a higher risk of injury or death than they face with COVID Use this logic for anyone who ever fought in a war https://t.co/ktmM6b6Smd — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 27, 2020