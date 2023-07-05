Stone Says Trump Told Him the JFK Files Were “Horrible”

Roger Stone was on Jack Posobiec’s show with stories about the JFK assassination. He discussed his theory that Lee Harvey Oswald did not shoot Kennedy and that the Mafia was involved. One thing that did strike a chord is when he said that then-President Trump saw the classified files and told him, “I can’t tell you it’s so horrible. You wouldn’t believe it.”

Jack Posobiec interviewed Roger Stone about the JFK assassination. Roger Stone wrote an entire book about the investigation.

JACK POSOBIEC: Joe Biden “has extended the classification of files regarding the JFK assassination, but what many people may not realize is that Roger Stone wrote an entire book all about the investigation and what really happened. And we’ve got him here for the Sunday special…what’s the latest? What are the files that Biden has classified, and why are they continuing to hold this back?,” Posobiec asked.

ROGER STONE: “In 1978, the Congress … the House Intelligence Select Committee on Assassinations and the purpose of it was to reexamine the assassinations of not only President John F Kennedy but also Doctor Martin Luther King. ..most of the people staffing that committee had come from the investigation of organized crime.

“On the one hand, they debunked the Warren Commission theory that Oswald was a lone gunman, a communist acting alone. They declared that organized crime was involved in the murder of Kennedy, but then they went no further. In other words, they left us hanging on the rest at that time.

“They passed a law that said some 25 years later, all of the documents pertaining to the murder of JFK would become declassified unless the President of the United States filed an objection, in which case, the President had the authority to kick the can down the road and set up a future date to reexamine and release the material.

“So in 2017, relatively early in his first term, that date rolled around, and Donald Trump was in the White House. I contacted him. I asked him what are you going to do about the JFK documents. He said, ‘What are you talking about.’ I said. ‘Well, under the assassinations records law, all this material is going to be made public unless you decide otherwise. He said, ‘Why hasn’t anyone brought this to my attention?’ I said, ‘Well, that’s really a question for your staff. Sir, but we’re only a couple of weeks away from the release date.’

He said, ‘I don’t think this is right. I said, ‘It’s definitely right. I would ask you to look into it and see what you think.’ And he came back to me about a week later, and he said, ‘Well, you’re absolutely right. This material is scheduled for declassification.’”

Trump said the intelligence agencies don’t want them released because it will possibly expose sources and methods.

“Trump did release roughly 80% of the documents, and we found out some shocking things. For example, Lee Harvey Oswald had gotten a, you know, 1099 from the FBI; that’s because he had been on their payroll. He was an informant; Lee Harvey Oswald had attended the foreign language school that is run by the Central Intelligence Agency in North Carolina. That’s how he learned to speak Russian.

“We learned about President Lyndon Johnson’s early membership in the Ku Klux Klan. That was among the documents that were included uh so there’s a lot of stuff there that historians poured through.

“There was a lot of interesting data, but even Trump held back 20% of the documents. When I had the occasion to ask him about that, I said, ‘Why didn’t you let it all out, and he said, ‘I can’t tell you it’s so horrible. You wouldn’t believe it. Someday you’ll find out. And that was the sum total of it. He didn’t want to talk about it.”

He kicked the can down the road.

If it was “so horrible,” he had a moral obligation to make it public – if it’s true.

Watch:

.@RogerJStoneJr tells @JackPosobiec that Trump told him the classified documents pertaining to the assassination of JFK contained details “so horrible you wouldn’t believe it.” Why does Biden keep delaying their declassification? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6ZjofvMlyI — Human Events (@HumanEvents) July 3, 2023

Related