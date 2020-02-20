Stone Sentence Is In and It’s a Surprise

As reported, Obama Judge Amy Berman Jackson slammed Roger Stone this morning in court during a long sentencing hearing. In the end, she gave him a sentence of 40 months.

That is a surprise. It’s a significant sentence, but it’s not 7 to 9 months. It is roughly the sentence the new Attorney General’s prosecutors recommended.

The judge was infuriated over a tweet of the judge with crosshairs over her head which Stone blamed on his staff. He apologized for that.

Judge Jackson called him a liar this morning and said he was totally aware of what he was doing when he threatened one ‘victim,’ Mr. Credico, who said he did not feel threatened. Mr. Credico said it was just Stone being Stone. Credico begged the judge in a letter to take it easy on Stone and give him probation.

Stone never spoke during the hearing and showed no emotion when the sentence of three years and four months incarceration was read.

Other liars with big mouths have escaped justice, but they were Democrats. An unrepentant FALN terrorist was pardoned by Barack Obama. The rich criminal friend of Bill Clinton’s, Marc Rich, was pardoned.

The government did not prosecute liar Andrew McCabe, but he is special.

If the President pardons Roger Stone or commutes the sentence, Democrats will likely impeach the President again. That’s conjecture of course.