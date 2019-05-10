Stormy viciously insults First Lady Melania

Stormy Daniels is trying to recover her former glory as a snitch and a once popular porn star/hooker. She picked some anonymous person to trash while viciously insulting the First Lady who she’s probably hurt enough.
It’s unclear what Melania has to do with anything but Stormy is likely very jealous of Melania Trump.
While complaining that the comment didn’t bother her, it obviously bothered her. Her language is awful. She’s nasty and vulgar. Her twitter feed is gross. Yet, she is a Democrat star.
Because I give a flying fuck about your forgiveness. Excuse me while I cry myself to sleep. Maybe the first twat needs her jacket pressed…you know the “I don’t care” one? Haha.
— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 9, 2019
The Daily Beast reports Daniels said, “I’ll apologize to [Melania] when she apologizes to the country.”
Stormy likes to call herself a “radical feminist” since “tramp” is so unpopular. The left just loves to go along with her. They prefer anyone to a Republican.
By teaming up with radical feminists (even if she doesn’t agree with them), Stormy Daniels could make room for other non-feminists to find their way to a common cause https://t.co/7H6GFdpFsr
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 26, 2018
Go away idiot feminazi tramp..
You have no scruples morals or value…
