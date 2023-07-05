Stranger Things with Joe & Jill & a New National Anthem

Joe, Jill, and Hunter Biden were busy this past week hosting Grammy winners while bumbling along. In a separate situation, we have a much-feted R&B singer giving her anti-whitey version of the national anthem.

The leader of the free world, who brought us to the brink of nuclear war, is seen wandering around on stage in the first clip. Aging Joe Biden was confused, looking for musician NE-YO. We all must pretend this is perfectly normal and just another fun moment with Joe.

😂WATCH😂 President Biden looking dazed and confused as he tries to find musician NE-YO who is clearly not on stage JILL BIDEN: “And here’s NE-YO!” JOE: “Where is he?… I want to say hi to him. They’re trying to get me off the stage.” pic.twitter.com/X3HvY1ev99 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2023

Cocaine was found in the White House library on Sunday. Based on White House sources, the media suggested a workman left it, and now they say it was probably a visitor. The media told Americans it was a nasal spray, then an anesthetic, and they couldn’t be sure it was cocaine hydrochloride, although the fire crew knew immediately what it was.

They initially indicated it was a significant amount, but now they say it’s a dime bag.

The media says it can’t be Hunter’s because the family left before it was found. Huh? How’s that?

What’s Hunter sniffing in this clip?

The corrupt Bidens never cease to blow our minds… Jill knows something is amok and is attempting to send a message to Joe Biden who has his own cognitive impairment. DEMs don’t care.#ImpeachBiden https://t.co/Lt24NwMVsw — USA Trust Trump (@USATrustTrump) July 5, 2023

But as long as we know that the bag of cocaine in the White House library couldn’t possibly be Hunter’s. We have no evidence it is Hunter’s, but the investigators should check for fingerprints to see who it belongs to.

The First Family hosted Ne-Yo and Brothers Osborne on July 4th as they sang nothing patriotic whatsoever. The purpose of having them was to unite us as Americans.

R&B SINGER JILL SCOTT, A VICTIM AND A SLAVE, SINGS A NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM

Jill Scott, one of the many perennial victims, has a new anti-white version of the national anthem for your listening pleasure. According to the new lyrics, white people oppress black people. She’s not even singing it well. This oppressed woman is worth about $12 million.

“Oh, say can you see, by the blood in the streets. This place doesn’t smile on you, colored child whose blood built this land with sweat and their hands. But we’ll die in this place and your memory erased. Oh, say, does this truth hold any weight. This is not the land of the free but the home of the slaves.”

I’d like to know what country is better for black people.

Scott sang this at the Essence Festival, and it was a huge hit. To me, she’s a grifter and a racist.

R&B singer Jill Scott (@missjillscott) did a WOKE rendition of the National Anthem where she changed the lyrics to speak about how oppressed Black people are. She says “This is not the land of the free, but the home of the slave…” For reference, Jill Scott’s net worth is… pic.twitter.com/0dX40I2A8N — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 5, 2023

