Why is private citizen Hunter involved in a May 27, 2016, phone call between Joe Biden and the president of Ukraine about the role of the new prosecutor in Kiev?

Mahncke said the email comes from archives.gov. Others exist and are being withheld.

Hunter did not have security clearance but did have a financial stake in the prosecutor not investigating Burisma.

Can we wonder if Hunter listened in and then spoke with his bosses at Burisma? They were paying Hunter $50,000 a month for nothing with no expertise or experience in energy.

Next time @PressSec Karine drones on about Hunter being a private citizen, perhaps someone in the room can ask her why private citizen Hunter was involved with a May 27, 2016 phone call between Joe Biden and the president of Ukraine about the role of the new prosecutor in Kiev. pic.twitter.com/tuIQIfSvNO — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) June 30, 2023

Joe Biden famously bribed Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. They employed Hunter, and many speculate that the only product he had to offer was influence peddling.

