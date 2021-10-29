Study in ‘The Lancet’ Finds Vaxed Spread Delta Slightly More than Unvaxed

















In a yearlong study carried on 621 people with mild COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, the scientists observed that their peak viral load was same regardless of vaccination status.

On Thursday, Bloomberg News pointed to a new study published by the medical journal “The Lancet” that indicates vaccinated individuals spread the Delta variant slightly more than unvaccinated people.

“People inoculated against Covid-19 are just as likely to spread the delta variant of the virus to contacts in their household as those who haven’t had shots, according to new research,” Bloomberg reported.

“In a yearlong study of 621 people in the U.K. with mild Covid-19, scientists found that their peak viral load was similar regardless of vaccination status, according to a paper published Thursday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal,” the report continued. “The analysis also found that 25% of vaccinated household contacts still contracted the disease from an index case, while 38% of those who hadn’t had shots became infected.”

The Lancet’s study bears a closer look, especially given that it has been a journal known for publishing research used to justify harsh lockdown measures and mandates. It turns out that in the household study cited, the SAR [secondary attack rate] for the vaccinated was recorded as being slightly higher than the unvaccinated.

Vaccines do not stop the spread and significantly spread it. The vaccinated do have milder disease, but the vaccine immunity appears to wane in as little as three months.

BUT THEY HAVE MILDER DISEASE

No one can assume they’re safe because they are vaccinated. Those who were vaccinated returned negative more quickly and only had milder disease, while unvaccinated household members were more likely to suffer from severe infection and hospitalization.

“Our findings show that vaccination alone is not enough to prevent people from being infected with the delta variant and spreading it in household settings,” said Ajit Lalvani. She is a professor of infectious diseases at Imperial College London who co-led the study. “The ongoing transmission we are seeing between vaccinated people makes it essential for unvaccinated people to get vaccinated to protect themselves.”

IMMUNITY WANES IN AS LITTLE AS THREE MONTHS

The study also showed that immunity acquired after full vaccination waned in as little as three months. The authors of the research said there wasn’t enough data to advise on whether this should lead to an amendment in the UK’s booster policy. Currently, third doses are being administered to older and more prone individuals six months after their second shot.

An Israeli study found that immunity waned in all age groups in only months.

In our opinion, basically, the ‘vaccines’ are like flu shots. They’re not really vaccines. More emphasis has to place on therapeutics.

