Study Showing 74% COVID Vax Deaths in 325 Autopsies Removed!

Yesterday, Sentinel reported a review of 325 autopsies that suggested the COVID-19 vaccine was the cause of death in 73.9% of the cases. The vast majority had damage to the cardiovascular system. It was a preprint in The Lancet; in other words, not yet peer-reviewed.

The study was removed in less than 24 hours after it caused quite a stir.

The results are strongly consistent with the Schwab paper, where 71% of the deaths appeared to be consistent with a vaccine death:

The researchers were basically looking for the “cleanest” proof of death, but it’s likely that all 71% of the cases (25 out of 35) died from the vaccine; it’s just harder to “prove” that.

So, it’s gone now, but you can view it on the links I included.

This is what The Lancet said about its removal:

Preprints with The Lancet is part of SSRN´s First Look, a place where journals identify content of interest prior to publication. Authors have opted in at submission to The Lancet family of journals to post their preprints on Preprints with The Lancet. The usual SSRN checks and a Lancet-specific check for appropriateness and transparency have been applied. Preprints available here are not Lancet publications or necessarily under review with a Lancet journal. These preprints are early stage research papers that have not been peer-reviewed. The findings should not be used for clinical or public health decision making and should not be presented to a lay audience without highlighting that they are preliminary and have not been peer-reviewed. For more information on this collaboration, see the comments published in The Lancet about the trial period, and our decision to make this a permanentoffering, or visit The Lancet´s FAQ page, and for any feedback please contact preprints@lancet.com.

No matter what they say, it is censorship. Perhaps they think we are too stupid to understand that the study only suggests the vaccine causes the deaths.

Steve Kirsch has responded to critics who call it ‘hot garbage.”

I respond to each of the points raised in the following takedown attempt by @dr_jon_l of the Hulscher paper on deaths after COVID vax that The Lancet removed. I found his attacks lacking. You’ll see why under each point. https://t.co/YD6qKazXrE — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) July 7, 2023

Here’s the paper since The Lancet removed it: https://t.co/LBo2majGdM — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) July 7, 2023

The most thorough examination appears to be here and I’ve responded to each of the points even though I wasn’t involved in the paper. https://t.co/B3dHrjGI3b — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) July 7, 2023

Dr. Panda writes on his substack:

Unfortunately, ‘follow the science’ really means follow the science we want you to see. In 2020 the Lancet published (later retracted) a paper claiming hydroxychloroquine caused severe cardiac complications based on fake data.

The Lancet has also retracted a 12-year-old “landmark” study that connected MMR vaccines to autism.

A preprint study that showed Vitamin D reduced ICU admission and COVID deaths was removed.

And many more…. The Lancet is no more than a pharma mouthpiece.

It’s hard to find a good reason why this preprint written by reputable doctors was removed. Preprints inherently undergo peer review, wherein constructive criticism is provided, and necessary revisions are made. The extent of censorship demonstrated by the Lancet in this situation is severe.

The censorship by the Lancet only amplified the study. Dr. Peter McCullough reports he will still seek peer review. The people will find out the truth!

Dr. Kirsch notes that the prominent journal BMJ said, “studies published in the peer-reviewed medical literature should be assumed to be fraudulent until proven otherwise.” [What utter nonsense.]

Remember that studies published in the peer-reviewed medical literature should be assumed to be fraudulent until proven otherwise. Think I’m kidding? It’s published in the BMJ in 2021: https://t.co/GyJH0DE8Ww — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) July 7, 2023

None of this is normal. Whatever the motivations or sincerity of their actions or lack of it, can any of this possibly be normal. The Wokes, or whatever we now call the hardcore left these days, are destroying science. Rest assured, if they ever come to their senses, these leftists will be classified as right-wing and their insane ideology as well.

