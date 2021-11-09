Study Shows 39% of Youth Surveyed Say They Are LGBTQ

















A new study by the Arizona Christian University found that 39% of 18-24 year olds identify as “LGBTQ.”

A 120-page study from a Christian University reveals nearly four in ten young adults count themselves as LGBTQ.

Religion and culture researcher, evangelical pollster, and now professor at Arizona Christian University in Phoenix, George Barna’s Cultural Research Center has just published a report focused on Millennials.

Among its findings: 39% of those 18-24 identify as LGBTQ, and 25% of those 25-37 do as well. Overall, “nearly one-third of the Millennial cohort (30 percent) describes itself as LGBTQ.” Barna says that represents “roughly three times the proportion identified among the combined older adults of the nation.”

Only one-third of Millennials say they believe in God.

And 40 percent identify as liberal or progressive, just 29 percent as conservative.

The largest groups who identify as LGBTQ are those he lists as “no college” (34%), and live in the Midwest (35%).

And while 38% have no religion, more than one in four (28%) are Born-Again Christian, and 30% have children under the age of 18.

I find this somewhat unbelievable, but that’s just an opinion. I think the youth think it’s cool and weren’t honest, but who am I to say. It’s fashionable now thanks to the media, and there has been a lot of brainwashing by the Marxists.

