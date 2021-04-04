Study shows AOC is one of the most ineffective members of Congress









A new academic study from the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is ineffective, one of the most ineffective members of Congress.

AOC introduced a total of 21 “substantive” bills according to the research. But Ocasio-Cortez’s legislation was not taken up by committees, received no floor votes, and none ever became law.

“She introduced a lot of bills, but she was not successful at having them receive any sort of action in committee or beyond committee and if they can’t get through committee they cannot pass the House,” Alan Wiseman, a Vanderbilt political scientist, told The New York Post.

According to the survey’s methodology, based on Congress.gov data, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez ranked 230th out of 240 Democrats.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking is co-directed by Alan Wiseman, Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair and professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University, and Craig Volden, professor of public policy and politics at the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

In February, one endeavor of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was emblematic of her time spent in office not representing her constituents. She traveled to Texas to do a charity drive in the wake of Ted Cruz evacuating his kids to Cancun during the Texas freeze.

She spent her time doing PR and claiming Ted Cruz’s attacks almost had her murdered.

Her district is leveled by the coronavirus and they need leadership.

“We don’t see anyone coming to our rescue,” said Mychal Johnson, co-founder of the community organization South Bronx Unite. “The community residents here are pretty much living in shock.”

Meanwhile, AOC deflects from her own incompetence by attacking others. She called for an “investigation” into Governor Cuomo’s nursing home scandal when she did nothing to politically oppose his deadly March 2020 executive order that has been tied to thousands of deaths.

Related