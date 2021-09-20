After the vaccine passports – booster passports – and so goes freedom

















The United Airlines CEO announced he will require a vaccine passport if Joe Biden requires it. In March 2020, The International Air Transport Association (IATA) planned a health pass or vaccine passport. The dominoes will fall.

Will we participate? So far, the evidence is almost everyone will capitulate if it means their jobs.

If these businesses benefit from our cooperation, we will lose our freedom. How much does freedom mean to you?

The government is in our communities, our churches, our homes, our families with arbitrary fiats.

If we believe our rights are inherent, we cannot give in to these people.

This is tyranny.

LET AUSTRALIA BE OUR GUIDE IN WHAT TO DO

Melbourne, Australia is the longest locked-down city in the world, Sky News Australia reports.

Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the roadmap out of lockdown on Sunday with freedoms triggered once the state hits 70 and 80 percent of its population double-dosed.

This means Melbourne is all but guaranteed to become the most locked-down city in the world with freedoms not expected until October 26 on current vaccination rates.

The people won’t need vaccine passports, Andrews says, but they will need booster passports.

There will be no end once you give in to these people.

Watch:

Clip of the day. Dan stating that vaccine passports will not be permanent (‘we don’t have a flu vaccine passport’) but that by next year it will likely be booster passports. pic.twitter.com/9BiIAXl2Ap — Voice For Victoria (@Voice4Victoria) September 19, 2021

Australia is rising up:

the revolution will not be televised 🇦🇺 https://t.co/TymZtC2sCh — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) September 18, 2021

