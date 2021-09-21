Stunning SCOTUS decision has Dems reeling

















The Supreme Court will take up a Mississippi case that directly aims at overturning Roe vs. Wade, the abortion dictum.

“The Supreme Court on Monday set December 1 arguments on Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a direct challenge to Roe vs. Wade,” reports Politico.

“In taking the Mississippi case, the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority clearly signaled its openness to revisit and potentially overturn the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, with a ruling expected next year. Justices said they want to hear arguments on whether all bans on abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb are unconstitutional.

“Earlier this summer, Mississippi petitioned the court to overturn Roe, contradicting the state’s previous argument that it could uphold the 15-week ban without touching the nearly 50-year-old precedent.

Signs of Things to Come?

Recently, the Court allowed the Texas Heartbeat Act to go into effect on procedural grounds only, not on the law itself.

The law bans abortion after a heartbeat is detected in an unborn baby (at about 6 weeks). It also allows lawsuits against doctors who abort babies in violation of the law. The first lawsuit has already been filed.

Justice Roberts is voting with the far-left justices these days and did vote with them on the Texas law. However, originalists Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas could vote to overturn the law with a ruling in the Mississippi case.

Such a ruling would not preclude each state from making its own laws.

Actually, it belongs to the states. Killing babies should not be part of a Constitution. Democrats, especially Planned Parenthood, are preparing their briefs and see it as Armaggedon.

The USA should go back to having some regard for human life.

