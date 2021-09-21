They come with measles, varicella, mumps, TB, malaria, leishmaniasis, hep A, COV

















Authoritarian Joe Biden is responsible for sick people coming into the United States. Besides criminals and terrorists, he won’t ban or properly vet people with contagions. Diseases we once eradicated are here thanks to open borders and enormous refugee resettlement – also without vetting.

CDC officials wrote:

As of September 20, 2021, CDC has been notified by public health departments of 16 measles cases among the evacuees. All patients confirmed to have measles have been isolated and provided care, and their contacts have been quarantined. Contacts who were not immune were given the MMR vaccine or, if not vaccine-eligible, immunoglobulin.

Evacuees who are in the United States are required to be vaccinated with MMR and complete a 21-day quarantine from the time of vaccination at U.S. ‘Safe Haven’ designated locations, such as military bases.

Hundreds, possibly thousands were exposed to measles in hospitals, according to Director Walensky. She said it could lead to “countless outbreaks.”

In addition to measles, CDC officials stated that some Afghans brought to the U.S. have spurred outbreaks of viruses such as varicella, mumps, tuberculosis, malaria, leishmaniasis, hepatitis A, and coronavirus.

Biden invited the world here and he doesn’t care about the resulting crime or slavery.

The Haitians pouring in mostly lived in South America and haven’t been in Haiti for years. They come well-dressed and jump out of cabs in many cases. They are not refugees, just opportunists and god only knows what else since there is no vetting.

Biden sent a planeload back but most are staying.

THE DEMOCRAT INVASION FOR VOTES

The Biden administration is planning to permanently resettle Afghans in 46 states across the nation, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Swing states and red states will get these new Democrats. Even if he doesn’t get to rush them to citizenship, he gains political power.

Biden has said he hopes to resettle about 95,000 Afghans across the U.S. over the next 12 months. In a 21-day period from August to September, Biden brought more than 48,000 Afghans to the U.S. for resettlement — a population more than four times that of Jackson, Wyoming.

The resettlement operation is being bankrolled by you the American taxpayer. Corporations and far-Left groups are deciding who comes in and where they resettle. In other words, they will be resettled wherever their vote for Democrats will work best.

Democrats love having poor people who can’t contribute since they need people dependent on government to thrive.

