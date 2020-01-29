Trump rallies huge crowd in New Jersey! 175,000 wanted tickets!

President Trump is at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey this evening and he’s filled the arena. Thousands waited 24 hours to get into the arena.

Lara Trump told WPG radio, “More than 175,000 tickets have been requested for tonight’s President Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. This is a record for any President Trump Rally, anywhere. This is the first time that this number has been reported anywhere.”

Joe Biden’s last rally, if you can call it that, brought in about 100 people. The only ones drawing any crowds besides Trump are communist Bernie and his comrade AOC. And Bernie can’t run a country.

How can the polls be right? The Democrats can’t fill small rooms.

“While we are creating jobs and killing terrorists, the congressional Democrats are obsessed with demented hoaxes, crazy witch hunts, and deranged partisan crusades,” Trump said this evening at the rally. “We will make sure they face another crushing defeat in the next election.”

Hotels ordinarily closed for the winter were open for business and largely sold out. Bars and restaurants offered drink specials like the “MAGA-Rita” and the “subpoena-colada” — bringing to life what is normally a Jersey Shore ghost town in the cold days of January.

“We have tens of thousands of people outside,” Trump said amidst chants of “Four more years!” and other cheers. “If anyone would like to give them your place, please let us know,” Fox News reported.

Pretty stunning crowd lined up for Trump’s Wildwood NJ rally pic.twitter.com/HUOB8oWZJG — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 28, 2020

THOUSANDS of people are already lined up to see @realDonaldTrump at tomorrow’s #KAG rally here in Wildwoods, NJ! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ohzWaUmxqf — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 28, 2020