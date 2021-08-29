Recall election is underway with 15 million ballots sent all over

















The early voting to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is underway in California. More than 15 million ballots have been sent out. Mail-in voting has been a huge success for Democrats.

We do know some people received ballots who shouldn’t have.

A gamer who hasn’t lived in California since 2019 said he received a recall ballot in VIRGINIA.

Harmeet Dhillon responded to this tweet, asking for details so she can follow up.

Another Twitter user who hasn’t lived in California since 2014 also got one for his dead parent and himself.

There is some smoke around this election.

Good news: I haven’t lived in California since 2019, but I got gubernatorial recall ballot sent to me IN VIRGINIA. Hahaha. Love it. pic.twitter.com/YQHUPAwes2 — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) August 28, 2021

Recently, a man was arrested with illegal recall ballots. Is anyone investigating?

Another man, who is not a citizen, wondered how he got a ballot. He’s obviously honest. How many dishonest people received a ballot?

In all honesty I did not expect this tweet to get this much attention, but I’m glad it did!! We have to keep spreading the word and stop voter fraud! It happened last November, and by the looks of it California is next! California needs change! @larryelder #RecallGavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/oHDmWdHMfm — Ismael Cruz (@ismacruz616) August 29, 2021

Again, Harmeet Dhillon wants to look into it.

Not good… can you DM more details so I can look into this ? — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 29, 2021

Related















