Recall election is underway with 15 million ballots sent all over

M. Dowling
The early voting to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is underway in California. More than 15 million ballots have been sent out. Mail-in voting has been a huge success for Democrats.

We do know some people received ballots who shouldn’t have.

A gamer who hasn’t lived in California since 2019 said he received a recall ballot in VIRGINIA.

Harmeet Dhillon responded to this tweet, asking for details so she can follow up.

Another Twitter user who hasn’t lived in California since 2014 also got one for his dead parent and himself.

There is some smoke around this election.

Recently, a man was arrested with illegal recall ballots. Is anyone investigating?

Another man, who is not a citizen, wondered how he got a ballot. He’s obviously honest. How many dishonest people received a ballot?

Again, Harmeet Dhillon wants to look into it.


