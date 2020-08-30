Subway riders scream ‘get off her’ as a perv tries to assault a young woman

New York, New York, where a subway ride could get you raped thanks to Bill de Blasio’s leadership and Governor Cuomo’s invisibility on the issue of law and order. I know — blame President Trump.

This is not exactly a bad area. The would-be rapist chose a wealthy area.

In the original video the woman is heard screaming and the crowd yells at the suspect to get off of her. — . (@MylesMill) August 30, 2020

While you've destroyed a lot of other businesses, from the depth of our heart, we'd like to say THANK YOU @NYCMayor for giving us the business of our lifetime. Sincerely

U-Haul, Budget, And all moving companies from New York City. pic.twitter.com/xfGJM7r2c2 — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) August 30, 2020